K9 stabbed, suspect shot and killed by San Joaquin County deputies near Highway 99

K9 stabbed, suspect shot and killed by San Joaquin County deputies near Highway 99

K9 stabbed, suspect shot and killed by San Joaquin County deputies near Highway 99

STOCKTON – An investigation is underway after deputies fatally shot a suspect who allegedly stabbed a law enforcement K9 near Stockton early Thursday morning.

The scene is right off Highway 99, near East Frontage Road.

Deputies with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office say, around 5 a.m., they pulled over a suspicious vehicle in the area and found that the driver had a warrant out for his arrest. The suspect allegedly refused to get out of his vehicle until around 6 a.m.

K9 Jet in a photo provided by the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

The suspect allegedly had a knife and deputies say a K9 was stabbed in the face. That's when deputies opened fire.

Deputies say the suspect was taken to the hospital for his injuries; he has since died.

According to the sheriff's office, Jet was actually stabbed three separate times -- in the snout, below his right eye, and on top of his head. Jet underwent emergency surgery that needed more than 30 stitches.

Jet was awake after the surgery and appears to be on the mend, his handler said.

The name of the suspect shot and killed has not been released by authorities at this time.