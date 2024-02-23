Suspects in K Street mass shooting appear in Sacramento court

SACRAMENTO — Three men accused in the Sacramento K Street mass shooting in 2022 were back in court for a preliminary hearing on Friday.

Six people were shot and killed and a dozen others were hurt in a brazen gun battle nearly two years ago.

Johntaya Alexander, Melinda Davis, and Yamile Martinez were all caught in the crossfire of rival gang members who brought firearms to the downtown corridor on April 2 and into the early morning hours of April 3. The other three people killed were Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, Sergio Harris, and De'Vazia Turner, who authorities say were involved in the shootout.

(Left) Booking photo of Dandrae Martin from a previous arrest in Arizona. (Credit: Arizona Dept. of Corrections); and a booking photo of Smiley Martin (credit: California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation)

Friday was day three of the preliminary hearing, and court officials say another three days will be needed to sort through the hundreds of pieces of evidence presented in this case.

Brothers Dandrae and Smiley Martin along with Mtula Payton are accused in three of the six killings that happened when gunfire erupted outside a downtown Sacramento nightclub.

Mtula Payton, 27 Sacramento Police Department

Ballistics experts testified on Friday. A judge will decide whether there is enough evidence for them to stand trial on murder charges.

Click here for a detailed description of the events from the night of the shooting.