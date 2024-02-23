Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspects in K Street mass shooting appear in Sacramento court

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Suspects in K Street mass shooting appear in Sacramento court
Suspects in K Street mass shooting appear in Sacramento court 00:40

SACRAMENTO — Three men accused in the Sacramento K Street mass shooting in 2022 were back in court for a preliminary hearing on Friday.

Six people were shot and killed and a dozen others were hurt in a brazen gun battle nearly two years ago.

Johntaya Alexander, Melinda Davis, and Yamile Martinez were all caught in the crossfire of rival gang members who brought firearms to the downtown corridor on April 2 and into the early morning hours of April 3. The other three people killed were Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, Sergio Harris, and De'Vazia Turner, who authorities say were involved in the shootout.

martin-brothers-4.png
(Left) Booking photo of Dandrae Martin from a previous arrest in Arizona. (Credit: Arizona Dept. of Corrections); and a booking photo of Smiley Martin (credit: California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation)

Friday was day three of the preliminary hearing, and court officials say another three days will be needed to sort through the hundreds of pieces of evidence presented in this case.

Brothers Dandrae and Smiley Martin along with Mtula Payton are accused in three of the six killings that happened when gunfire erupted outside a downtown Sacramento nightclub.

Mtula-Payton24-3.png
Mtula Payton, 27 Sacramento Police Department

Ballistics experts testified on Friday. A judge will decide whether there is enough evidence for them to stand trial on murder charges.

Click here for a detailed description of the events from the night of the shooting.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on February 23, 2024 / 4:50 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.