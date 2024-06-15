Juneteenth celebrations in the Sacramento region this weekend

SACRAMENTO — Many Americans are celebrating the Juneteenth holiday this weekend, which commemorates the end of slavery and the freedom of the last enslaved Black people in the United States.

On June 19, 1865, enslaved people in Galveston, Texas were finally told they were free, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation officially declaring their freedom.

Juneteenth is now recognized as an annual federal holiday on June 19, after being signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2019. Here's a look at some of the Juneteenth celebrations happening in the greater Sacramento area this weekend:

Elk Grove

Elk Grove Juneteenth Freedom Day Party | Old Town Plaza, Elk Grove | June 15 | 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dreams Unlimited Foundation presents the Juneteenth Freedom Day Party: A Black Family Reunion. Head to the Old Town Plaza in Elk Grove for a full day of fun with live entertainment, a fashion show, a hair and barber competition, kids zone, and much more.

Sacramento

Juneteenth at 40 Acres Block Party | Esther's Park, Sacramento | June 15 | 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

St. HOPE, Sutter Health, and University of the Pacific join forces to host the fourth annual Juneteenth Block Party at 40 Acres in Oak Park. This free neighborhood event will take over the streets of Oak Park and showcase live performers and artists. Local Black-owned food vendors and merchants will line the block and kid-friendly activities are also available.

Sacramento Juneteenth Festival and Parade | William Land Park, Sacramento | June 15 | 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

The 21st Annual Juneteenth Festival brings a day of entertainment and family fun to William Land Park in Sacramento. The festivities begin on Saturday, June 15, with a run/walk at 9 a.m., followed by a parade from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the park. The fun continues with Gospel Under the Stars from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

California State Capitol Juneteenth Holiday Celebration | State Capitol Park, Sacramento | June 15 | 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

The California Black Agricultural Working Group hosts a Juneteenth Celebration at the State Capitol from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The event combines teaching the history of Juneteenth with a celebration of food, entertainment, culture.

2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration | 1275 Starboard Dr., West Sacramento | June 16 | 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Celebrate Juneteenth with live music, spoken word, arts & crafts, and a community potluck at the second Annual Juneteenth Celebration in West Sacramento. The event will be at 1275 Starboard Drive on Sunday, June 16 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Fairfield

Solano Juneteenth Festival | Allan Witt Park, Fairfield | June 15-16 | 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Solano County Black Chamber of Commerce brings the first annual Solano Juneteenth Festival to Fairfield this year at Allan Witt Park. On Saturday and Sunday, patrons can enjoy live performances by Jon B, Cherelle, and more artists, all part of two days of family fun at this free event.

Modesto

City of Modesto Juneteenth Celebration | Graceada Park, Modesto | June 15 | 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The City of Modesto brings a day of live music, food, and community to Graceada Park for their annual Juneteenth Celebration from 11 a.m to 5 p.m.

Rancho Cordova

Juneteenth Celebration | Lincoln Village Park, Rancho Cordova | June 16 | 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The Bicycling Advocates for Rancho Cordova (BARC) host a Juneteenth Celebration in the park on Sunday, June 16 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with free dinner, local vendor booths, free bike repairs and giveaways.

Rocklin

4th Annual Placer County Juneteenth Celebration | Johnson-Springview Park, Rocklin | June 15 | 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The non-profit organization, seeMYchild, hosts the fourth Annual Placer County Juneteenth Celebration at Johnson-Springview Park in Rocklin. The event will feature a variety of vendors, food, drinks, and games for a day of family-friendly fun. There will also be a sweet potato pie contest and informative sessions about Black history led by the Tuskegee Airmen and Buffalo Soldiers.

Stockton

Stockton Juneteenth | Weber Point Events Center, Stockton | June 15 | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The San Joaquin Juneteenth Foundation presents a full day of classes, workshops, community awards, local talent, games, live entertainment, vendor booths and karaoke at the 2024 Stockton Juneteenth Celebration at Weber Points Events Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Suisun City

Suisun City Juneteenth Family Block Party | Harbor Plaza, Suisun | June 15-16 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The third annual Juneteenth Block Party is back at the Harbor Plaza in Suisun City this weekend. The free event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and will feature live entertainment, vendors, food trucks, and family-friendly activities.