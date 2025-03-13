Judge overturns South Lake Tahoe measure that banned short-term rentals in residential areas

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE – An El Dorado County judge struck down a ballot measure passed in South Lake Tahoe that prohibits short-term rentals in residential areas.

Measure T, a citizen initiative passed by voters in 2018, prohibits short-term rentals, such as Airbnb, in residential areas. However, it allows homeowners who live on their property for the majority of the year to rent their homes for up to 30 days per year through Qualified Vacation Home Rental permits.

The judge found the QVHR permits to be unconstitutional, according to the City of South Lake Tahoe.

The city argued that the "permanent resident expectation" should be thrown out and the rest of the measure could be implemented. But the judge ruled that South Lake Tahoe Property Owners Group could maintain its lawsuit and disagreed with the city's argument.

Once the city council is notified, councilmembers will have 60 days to decide whether to file an appeal.

People who supported the effort said non-stop vacation home renters became a nuisance. Opponents said it would be bad for business and would keep visitors out of South Lake Tahoe.