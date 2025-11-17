Comedian Jo Koy to film his latest Netflix special over two-night stay in Stockton

Stockton fans of Jo Koy have the chance to become part of the comedian's history next year.

Monday, Stockton's Adventist Health Arena announced that the venue would be playing host to Koy for two nights in January.

Both shows in Stockton will be taped for an upcoming Netflix special of Koy's, organizers say.

The shows are scheduled for Friday, Jan. 16 and Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. Tickets for the shows are set to go on sale Nov. 21 at 9 a.m.

Koy has filmed several Netflix and other comedy specials over his career, including most recently in 2024 with "Live from Brooklyn."

Adventist Health Arena is located in downtown Stockton and is also home to the Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings.