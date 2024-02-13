Jenny Cavnar joins Oakland A's broadcasts; 1st woman to be lead play-by-play announcer in MLB history

The 2024 Oakland Athletics broadcasts will feature Jenny Cavnar as the first woman to be the primary play-by-play announcer in Major League Baseball history, the team's broadcast partners announced Tuesday.

NBC Sports California announced Cavnar's hiring Tuesday morning on social media.

"It is a dream come true to join the broadcast team for the Oakland A's and their rich baseball history," said Cavnar said in a prepared statement. "Growing up the daughter of a baseball coach, I have loved the game from a young age, along with the stories, history and relationships the game provides. I'm excited to start my 18th season as a Major League broadcaster with my good friend Dallas Braden and share our experiences with the loyal fans of the Athletics as we go on this ride together."

Braden, a former A's pitcher and current analyst/commentator for A's games on NBC Sports California, welcomed Cavnar to the broadcast booth with a video message on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Cavnar has worked with the Colorado Rockies for the past 12 years as a pregame and postgame host, reporter, and backup play-by-play announcer. She is a five-time Emmy-award winner and was named Colorado Sportscaster of the Year in 2021.

"Jenny is a very talented announcer with significant experience covering baseball," said NBC Sports California president and GM Matt Murphy in a statement. "She's been a groundbreaking professional who's earned the admiration of fans and her peers throughout her career. We're very excited for her to join our excellent team and lead our A's coverage starting this season."

Cavnar has also worked as a reporter and anchor covering the San Diego Padres and in 2015 was the first woman to offer radio analysis for a National League series. She also does play-by-play for women's and men's college basketball games.

In April 2018, she became the first woman in 25 years to call play-by-play for a National League game in 25 years, when called a game between the Rockies and the Padres.