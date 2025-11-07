Stockton Vice Mayor Jason Lee's special council meeting on "misuse of public funds" discussion canceled

Questions of transparency and public funds are flooding the Stockton City Council, and there was a planned special meeting Thursday evening slated to talk through what Vice Mayor Jason Lee wanted to bring up: a "Discussion on Potential Charter Violations & Misuse of Public Funds".

There was a roll call before the meeting started and three out of seven showed up. So, the special meeting needed to be adjourned.

Mayor Christina Fugazi, Councilmember Michele Padilla, Councilmember Mariella Ponce, and Councilmember Brando Villapuda didn't show up to the meeting. Vice Mayor Lee, Councilmember Mario Enriquez, and Councilmember Michael Blower did.

"I think all of us took an oath to represent the people of this community with integrity and respect and transparency and, most importantly, accountability," Vice Mayor Lee said. "And the fact that we didn't show up and the public did, speaks volumes."

The agenda for Thursday's meeting was Vice Mayor Lee raising concerns for misuse of funds and an alleged unauthorized letter of commitment sent by the former interim city manager to the State of California pledging $823,000 in matching public funds for a Behavioral Health Community Infrastructure Program (BCHIP) grant application. As part of Thursday's discussion, it would've included the letter allegedly being sent without City Council approval or public discussion.

"These are very serious concerns involving campaign donors, the commitment of public funds without council approval of city manager authorization, those are very significant things," Vice Mayor Lee said. "This is not like voting on what donut shop to go to or whether or not we want to pass a Jack-in-the-Box."

Lee has called the alleged letter "an instrument of fraud."

"We all voted to be here, three of us showed up, others did not, and I don't know why," Vice Mayor Lee said.

Mayor Fugazi said she had a prior commitment for weeks.

"During our regularly scheduled meeting, I clearly stated that I was not available," Mayor Fugazi said. "My calendar has had a prior engagement for weeks. Additionally, it is not my intention nor desire to participate in the Vice Mayor's constant attempt to take the focus off of bettering the life of our residents, reducing crime, homelessness, and bringing more resources to our city to join in his attempt to turn our city into his reality show."

Mayor Fugazi addressed the accusation that was on the agenda for Thursday's special meeting.

"As we look at different things that happen in our government, not everybody understands it," Mayor Fugazi said. "When we look at our filings, the FPPC filings, if people have questions about that, you go to FPPC. If you have questions about process, you go to the city clerk or the city attorney. When you enter into government, you don't automatically understand those things."

This all took place just two days after Mayor Fugazi announced she's starting an ad-hoc committee to hold Vice Mayor Lee accountable for multiple accusations.

Vice Mayor Lee addressed this on Thursday, stating, "I think investigations are necessary; it's an important part of every process to get to the facts. I've never dodged an investigation or inquiry."

"What I know for sure is that whether it's this investigation, her investigation, any investigation, there's always going to be a conclusion of the facts. Tonight, though, we robbed the public the opportunity to get those facts because people just bailed on them. And that, to me, is unacceptable, especially when you committed."

Mayor Fugazi was also hurt by the comments Vice Mayor Lee made on social media towards her.

"I will not continue to be disrespected," Mayor Fugazi said. "I will not continue to be undermined. I will not continue having my integrity questioned and putting my family, even children, even sexual and racial undertones and overtones put out publicly. I cannot allow that anymore. The focus needs to be on the people of Stockton, each and every one of them, and not about all of this political drama that is unfolding, unfortunately, on social media."

Vice Mayor Lee also addressed this on Thursday.

"I have eight million followers," Vice Mayor Lee said. "I earned eight million trust from people. I'm not going to apologize for my platform because the same platform that the mayor criticizes is the same one she used to get elected."

One of the other parts of Mayor Fugazi's ad hoc investigation will be about questioning whether or not Vice Mayor Lee's primary residence is in Stockton or the greater Los Angeles area.

"That's already been addressed," Vice Mayor Lee said. "That's through a lawsuit that we won. I do remember they made Obama prove that he was a citizen and this is very reminiscent with the racial troping and everything else of a Trump kind of agenda, I don't know what she's got going on but they got the right one because I'm not afraid to answer questions and be accountable. I would love for her to explain this letter, though."

At Mayor Fugazi's press conference on Tuesday, she talked about the donation.

"The facts are there," Mayor Fugazi said. "My reports are all online. They are registered with the Secretary of State. They are also here at the city clerk's office. They can be pulled at any time. I reported that I received a donation. I also reported that I returned a donation and I have not been on a decision regarding a BHCIP grant for this individual, it has not occurred."

For Councilmember Blower, he hasn't seen a meeting like this throughout his time serving on city council.

"This is very unprecedented," Councilmember Blower said. "I served with her back in 2016 on that council and I've now served another couple of years before this council came in and yeah, very, very unusual for a council to have a special meeting called and for only three people to show up. Very, very strange. I've never seen anything like that in my experience serving on council."

Stockton residents showed up to attend the special meeting.

"What happened here tonight, 175,000 people were denied the right to be represented by the people they elected to put in the seats, to be trusted with transparency and accountability," Pat Barrett, South Stockton resident, said.

Because this meeting was canceled, it was adjourned instead to November 12 at 6 p.m. following an already-scheduled audit meeting.