Stockton's first city council meeting of 2026 addresses Wild N' Out investigation results

Stockton City Council entered its first meeting of the year swirling with conversations about results from the Wild N' Out investigation, unanimously voting to accept the city attorney's resignation, and discussion on naming Stockton a Compassionate City.

In regards to the Wild N' Out investigation, in August 2025 the council called for an independent investigation into the show that was held in May at the Stockton Adventist Health Arena. The concern was over an approximately $50,000 payment that was made to keep the show from being cancelled.

That independent investigation, conducted by Hanson Bridgett, was released on Friday and found no laws were broken and that Vice Mayor Jason Lee, who was part of the Wild N' Out show, did not commit any legal misconduct.

Vice Mayor Lee sent a press release about no violations being found on Friday and spoke about this on Tuesday before the council meeting.

"Wild N' Out was a commitment that I made along the campaign that I would bring my friends here to have a great time and we did that," Vice Mayor Lee said. "We brought them here, we brought a new promoter, we helped to introduce a new relationship. That partnership helped to make the city $640,000 in economical impact, growth, and then we villanize it and turn it into a chaotic investigation that wasted over $50,000 in taxpayers' money."

The investigation report stated that "no councilmember had a prohibited financial interest in any contract associated with the event" and none "influenced a government decision regarding the event in which he or she had a financial interest".

Vice Mayor Lee emphasizes there was no violation of state law, the Political Reform Act, or the City Charter.

"This is a council of chaos that continues to use political distractions to prioritize politics over the people," Lee said.

Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi wanted to emphasize a part of the report on a press release she sent out on Friday that stated, "any public official that is the subject of an investigation should recuse themselves from discussion and decisions regarding that investigation in order to avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest and in order to uphold the highest ethical standards. We (Hanson Bridgett) do not think that Vice Mayor Lee met that high standard."

The report also stated their "investigation did not reveal facts sufficient to establish a legal violation under the applicable provisions of California or City law. However, the ethics laws define the minimum of permissible conduct. Ethical norms may go beyond legal requirements to further the fundamental principle that the interests of elected officials must remain aligned with the interests of the public they serve."

"I applaud the diligence we took as a council to protect our city and our residents," Mayor Fugazi said. "Stockton deserves ethical, moral, and professional conduct from its elected representatives."

Vice Mayor Lee responded to Mayor Fugazi's press release about this on Tuesday.

"I am required to follow the law," Vice Mayor Lee said. "The law was followed. There was no legal impropriety. So if an attorney who I don't report to says that they believe I should follow a higher ethical standard, that's his opinion. I don't have to follow his opinion. I have to follow the law. And that was clear in the report that I did."

Vice Mayor Lee also brought up another point he wanted to make regarding this situation and investigation, saying that "as a man of color, you know the standard is high".

"As a Black man, again people that say I'm playing the race card, let me be very clear, I'm going to play the race card," Vice Mayor Lee said. "I'm going to play the card that people never want to address and in this city, there's been a longstanding history of wanting to look the other way as it relates to injustice and people of color. I represent a district that has been not only an AB 617 zoned area but also an area that has been challenged and crippled with it being a food desert, you know, lack of resource and economic growth and other things."

One Stockton resident was calling for a refund of 20-or-so cents for every resident due to the $50,000 used from taxpayers' money.

Along with this investigation on the agenda this evening, there were also a lot of residents who spoke up during public comment at the onset of the meeting, calling for unity and action in the new year.

"I just hope and pray that 2026 can start out new and peaceful," Leslie Hearon, Stockton resident, said. "There is so much love, generosity, and brainpower up there. That's why all of you were elected. I know if the bullying and insults would stop, both on the council and in the audience, our city could become a beacon on a hill and all media and surrounding towns would say, 'That town had a miracle from God.'"

Stockton resident Matthew Lester echoed that sentiment.

"As we start this year, I also want to make a call for unity and to end the name-calling and division," Lester said. "These investigations are now over, so let's all move forward and continue to find positive solutions for our city. I want the city council, mayor, to prioritize citizens and the city over petty indifferences. Please ask yourself moving forward that if what you're doing is causing more division or is it actually solving a problem."

There were also discussions regarding the new city manager and talks on the Council Audit Committee report about the Committee's Charter Section 406 investigation into Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.