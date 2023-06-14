Janet Jackson brings her concert tour to Sacramento on October 27

LINCOLN -- Award-winning recording artist and actress Janet Jackson is giving her Sacramento fans a live performance this fall.

Her concert will be held at Thunder Valley Casino Resort on October 27, and fans can expect hit singles like All For You and That's The Way Love Goes.

Dawn Clayton, General Manager of Thunder Valley, said, "We are very excited to welcome Janet Jackson to The Venue this October."

Jackson, the youngest child of the Jackson family of musicians, is one of the best-selling artists in contemporary music.

Tickets for Janet Jackson - Together Again concert are already available for purchase here.