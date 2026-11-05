Jackson hearing aids business owner arrested for elder abuse, theft

A Jackson hearing aids business owner was arrested on multiple felony charges, including elder abuse, Amador County officials said Thursday.

Gregory Brotherton, 66, was arrested after a lengthy investigation that began in May of 2026. Brotherton is the owner of Posey's Hearing Aids in Jackson, officials said.

Officials say an elderly victim reported allegations against Brotherton in May, and the investigation indicated that Brotherton allegedly approached the victim and persuaded them into providing him a substantial loan.

Investigators alleged that the loan was never repaid, and the victim incurred financial losses amounting to over $100,000.

Brotherton was booked into county jail and is currently facing charges of theft by false pretenses and elder abuse.

Investigators said they are also looking into other loans that Brotherton received, and they believe there may be additional victims.