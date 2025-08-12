Jack Black spotted at Central Valley Jack in the Box

It was a memorable day for employees at one Central Valley fast food restaurant.

Actor Jack Black walked into the Patterson Jack in the Box on Monday afternoon.

The star-struck workers say Black ordered a small drink, a chicken sandwich, and a cheeseburger. He also posed for a couple of photos with the workers.

Jack Black posed for some photos with the workers. Isabel Toste and Jose Medina

It's unclear exactly why Black was in town, but the Patterson Jack in the Box is a common stop for travelers along Interstate 5 thanks to its location right off of the freeway.