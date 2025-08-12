Jack Black spotted at Central Valley Jack in the Box
It was a memorable day for employees at one Central Valley fast food restaurant.
Actor Jack Black walked into the Patterson Jack in the Box on Monday afternoon.
The star-struck workers say Black ordered a small drink, a chicken sandwich, and a cheeseburger. He also posed for a couple of photos with the workers.
It's unclear exactly why Black was in town, but the Patterson Jack in the Box is a common stop for travelers along Interstate 5 thanks to its location right off of the freeway.