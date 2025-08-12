Watch CBS News
Jack Black spotted at Central Valley Jack in the Box

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

It was a memorable day for employees at one Central Valley fast food restaurant.

Actor Jack Black walked into the Patterson Jack in the Box on Monday afternoon.

The star-struck workers say Black ordered a small drink, a chicken sandwich, and a cheeseburger. He also posed for a couple of photos with the workers.

jack-at-jack.jpg
Jack Black posed for some photos with the workers. Isabel Toste and Jose Medina

It's unclear exactly why Black was in town, but the Patterson Jack in the Box is a common stop for travelers along Interstate 5 thanks to its location right off of the freeway. 

Cecilio Padilla

