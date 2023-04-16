'It is a dream': Electric energy fills downtown after Sacramento Kings Game 1 win over Warriors

SACRAMENTO — It was a proud night to be a Sacramento Kings fan as they defeated the Golden State Warriors 126-123 in game 1 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

"We did not have any fear going into this game. No fear," said one fan.

The energy was electric in downtown Sacramento for night one of the playoffs.

"I feel totally lucky to be here and totally excited," said Jonathan Quok, who was one of the first in line at the gates of the Golden 1 Center to watch his hometown team.

"I got standing room-only tickets," said Quok. "I do not want to listen to my wife talking about how tired her feet are, so I am running up to that ultra-lounge to get that bench."

It has been 17 years since the Beam Team was in the playoffs.

"It is a dream," said Max Vandeventer, who has been a Kings fan for 22 years. "I mean, we have suffered for so long."

Now the drought is finally over, and bringing crowds from all over.

"It is amazing," said Esteban Torres who was waiting to get into the playoff game. "My first time here in Sacramento."

Torres flew all the way from his home in Costa Rice to cheer on the team he's been rooting for since he was five.

"I have been a Kings fan for 20 years, so this is amazing," said Torres.

Getting your hands on the playoff tickets was not easy or cheap, but fans said it was worth every penny.

"I was there at you know 2:01 clicking away trying to get the ticket, and then I secured it," Vandeventer said.

Sacramento's Chief of Police Kathy Lester said she wanted people to enjoy the atmosphere and do so safely.

"We have really staffed this like very heavily," said Chief Lester. "I would say it is on par with a New Year's Eve level of staffing."

Kings fans are ready for another big game on Monday.

"They are one team. They play for each other," said one fan. "They play for their fans. They play for Sacramento."

