Iron Maiden returning to Sacramento area for Wheatland concert in 2027

Iron Maiden is returning to the Sacramento area next spring as part of the final leg of its 50th anniversary Run For Your Lives Tour.

The British heavy metal band will play the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland on April 20, 2027. Bullet for My Valentine and The Raven Age are the listed opening acts.

Wheatland's date with Iron Maiden is one of 16 newly announced North American dates for the legendary hard rock band.

Iron Maiden is no stranger to the Sacramento area, most recently headlining Aftershock in 2024. Before that, the band played Golden 1 Center on Sept. 9, 2019, during its Legacy of the Beast World Tour, with The Raven Age opening.

The 2027 run will bring the Run For Your Lives Tour to a close, wrapping Iron Maiden's 50th anniversary celebration of its early catalog.

An artist presale begins Oct. 19, with general ticket sales starting Oct. 23 at 10 a.m.