Homeless man on parole for murder arrested in Ione stabbings that left 1 dead, 2 hurt

IONE – One person is in custody after a stabbing spree in the Amador County community of Ione Monday morning.

The suspect was identified as Joseph Stephens Jenkins, 34. Jenkins was a transient and was recently released from state prison on parole for murder, Ione Police Chief John Alfred said.

Ione police said officers were called to Violet Lane at around 8:44 a.m., then the suspect was seen fleeing toward Shakeley Lane. Jenkins was arrested along Shakeley Lane.

"It's definitely a little unnerving that it was so close," said Danielle Hendricks, who lives in the area. "It makes me a little nervous."

Police recovered a knife at the scene of the arrest.

"I heard the cops screaming at the suspect, 'Get on the ground, put your hands up, don't move,' " Hendricks said.

One person – an Ione resident – died at the scene while two other people were injured. PG&E confirmed to CBS13 that one of their workers was among those people injured, being stabbed on the job.

Scene of the investigation. CBS13

The two surviving victims were hospitalized and were stable at last check.

Ione police say this appears to be a random act of violence. Several locations along Shakeley Lane are being investigated.

Neighbors told CBS13 that the suspect was breaking into homes and may have scoped out the street over the past few days.

"My kids' rooms are accessible to the street, so it is really scary," Hendricks said. She added that, in her community, "this doesn't happen often. This isn't normal."

Authorities are expected to release more details in a news conference at noon on Tuesday.

Ione is about 40 miles southeast of Sacramento.