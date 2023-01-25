Watch CBS News
Crime

Ione police arrest man for crime related to child pornography

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

IONE — The Ione Police Department arrested a man for crimes related to child pornography.

According to a news release, in October of 2022, officers got a tip about the suspect from Internet Crimes Against Children, which led to police reviewing search warrants from the Sacramento Valley Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force.

Police say that after a three-month investigation, a search warrant was granted for the suspect's residence in Ione. On Jan. 24, at 7 a.m., law enforcement served the warrant at 1400 West Marlette St.

The search resulted in the discovery of evidence of possession of images that showed children engaging in sexual acts.

Twenty-seven-year-old Anthony Doolin was arrested for possession of obscene matter and booked into the Amador County Jail.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on January 25, 2023 / 7:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.