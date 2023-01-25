Ione police arrest man for crime related to child pornography

IONE — The Ione Police Department arrested a man for crimes related to child pornography.

According to a news release, in October of 2022, officers got a tip about the suspect from Internet Crimes Against Children, which led to police reviewing search warrants from the Sacramento Valley Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force.

Police say that after a three-month investigation, a search warrant was granted for the suspect's residence in Ione. On Jan. 24, at 7 a.m., law enforcement served the warrant at 1400 West Marlette St.

The search resulted in the discovery of evidence of possession of images that showed children engaging in sexual acts.

Twenty-seven-year-old Anthony Doolin was arrested for possession of obscene matter and booked into the Amador County Jail.