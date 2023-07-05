Investigation underway to determine if fireworks caused a fire in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA -- Investigators are looking into whether fireworks caused a fire between two houses in Rancho Cordova.
The fire was reported Wednesday morning at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Faberge Way.
According to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, this is just one of more than 100 fires they responded to Tuesday and Wednesday.
Sac Metro Battalion Chief Chris Vestal said that people need to dispose of fireworks properly and an investigation is underway by an arson investigator.
Other fire-related injuries from the Fourth of July include:
- Six-year-old girl with burns on her legs
- 44-year-old man with severe explosive injury on his left hand, with burns and scrapes to abdomen and hands
- 35-year-old man who had his finger amputated after lighting a safe and sane fountain that exploded
- 49-year-old man with burns on his hands, abdomen, lower extremities, and shrapnel wounds to the same areas
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.