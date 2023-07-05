Investigation underway to determine if fireworks caused a fire in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA -- Investigators are looking into whether fireworks caused a fire between two houses in Rancho Cordova.

The fire was reported Wednesday morning at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Faberge Way.

According to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, this is just one of more than 100 fires they responded to Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sac Metro Battalion Chief Chris Vestal said that people need to dispose of fireworks properly and an investigation is underway by an arson investigator.

Other fire-related injuries from the Fourth of July include: