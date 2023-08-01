Watch CBS News
Investigation underway after man stabbed in North Highlands

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

NORTH HIGHLANDS — Authorities are investigating after a man was stabbed in North Highlands late Monday afternoon.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said they received a call regarding the stabbing at around 5 p.m. The victim was located at a Jack In The Box on Madison Avenue near College Oak Drive.

Investigators said the victim was stabbed in the stomach and has since been taken to an area hospital. At last check, the victim was stable but was not cooperating with law enforcement.

Though the victim was located at the Jack In The Box restaurant, investigators said they believed the stabbing occurred at a separate location.

There was no information available on a suspect.

