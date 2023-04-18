Watch CBS News
Investigation underway after a man was found with gunshot wounds in Stockton

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON -- An investigation is underway after a man was found with gunshot wounds in Stockton on Tuesday morning. 

The scene was in the area of E Park Street and N Sutter Street. 

According to the Stockton Police Department, officers found the victim with gunshot wounds. They then sent him to the hospital, where he is listed as being in critical but stable condition. 

No other details have been released, and the circumstances leading up to the incident are currently under investigation. 

First published on April 18, 2023 / 12:32 PM

