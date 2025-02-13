Caltrans advises people to avoid traveling on Interstate 80 in Sierra

TRUCKEE – All traffic was being held on Interstate 80 in the Sierra as a winter storm dropped heavy snow Thursday afternoon.

Caltrans said eastbound traffic was held at Drum Forebay while westbound traffic was held at the state line and Truckee due to spinouts. Caltrans officials also advised people not to travel over the Sierra on I-80.

Westbound Interstate 80 in Truckee all traffic is being held due to spinouts!

Trucks are being held eastbound I-80 at Applegate and westbound I-80 at the state line due to spinouts and traction issues.

Travel in the Sierra is not advised at this time

Eastbound traffic was released around 4 p.m., but remained closed to all tractor-semitrailer combinations from Applegate to the state line. Westbound traffic was still being held in Truckee.

Chain controls have been up on I-80 for most of the day in the Sierra.

The California Highway Patrol Truckee posted a video of whiteout conditions at about 3 p.m. on its Facebook page.

❄️ When your wipers can’t keep up with the whiteout, it’s like they’ve switched from “Clear the way” to “Good luck out there” 😳 Current Conditions on I-80 over Donner Summit (02/13/25 at 3:05pm) Posted by CHP - Truckee on Thursday, February 13, 2025

Highway 50 had chain controls in place from Twin Bridges to Meyers.

Heavy snow and southerly winds up to 70 miles per hour were expected in the Sierra Thursday afternoon.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 10 p.m. Friday for elevations about 4,500 feet.

The latest road conditions can be found on Caltrans' website.