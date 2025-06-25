Caltrans building animal crossings over Interstate 80 in Sierra to increase safety

Why building an animal crossing along I-80 in the Sierra is so critical

Caltrans is building two animal crossings along the Interstate 80 corridor in the Sierra in an effort to keep drivers and wildlife safe.

It's a part of a major road construction project spanning from Alta to Drum Forebay.

"Everything in total, we're looking to improve the safety and mobility in this particular corridor," said Jeremy Linder with Caltrans District 3.

It's a part of the $146 million Monte Vista Rehabilitation Project, which includes upgrading the pavement and drainage system, along with adding two wildlife animal crossings.

Caltrans chose this area after a three-year traffic study revealed a high number of collisions, many involving wildlife like deer, mountain lions and bears.

"We needed to provide an avenue that they could go through their normal migratory patterns safely," Linder said.

Additionally, Caltrans will put up fencing along the highway to funnel wildlife in the direction of the tunnel. Experts say that part is key.

"If we want to prevent wildlife vehicle collisions, we basically have to fence most of the highway," said Dr. Fraser Shilling, the road ecology center director at UC Davis.

Deer populations are on the decline in California and 10% of deer deaths are from traffic collisions. A lot of that has to do with a lack of fencing.

Caltrans will also set up cameras to collect data to see how they can improve the tunnels.

Shilling said more studies are needed to identify other high-risk areas where wildlife crossings could make a difference.

"If we want to protect animals in general and give them a way to get across the highway, than almost all highways in California need attention," Shilling said.

Caltrans expects the cameras will capture gray foxes, black bears, mountain lions, and mule deer using the crossings.

Construction is expected to be complete before the end of the year.