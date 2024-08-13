International United Airlines flight out of San Francisco diverted to Sacramento

PIX Now evening edition 8-13-24 PIX Now evening edition 8-13-24 11:01

An international United Airlines flight out of San Francisco was diverted to Sacramento after experiencing mechanical issues, the airline confirmed.

The plane, a Boeing 777, was headed to Rome with 148 passengers and 14 crew members.

However, mechanical issues, which the airline did not specify, caused the flight to be diverted to Sacramento.

The plane landed safely, and United said it was working to rebook customers in order to get them to their destination.