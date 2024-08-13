Watch CBS News
International United Airlines flight out of San Francisco diverted to Sacramento

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

An international United Airlines flight out of San Francisco was diverted to Sacramento after experiencing mechanical issues, the airline confirmed.

The plane, a Boeing 777, was headed to Rome with 148 passengers and 14 crew members.

However, mechanical issues, which the airline did not specify, caused the flight to be diverted to Sacramento.

The plane landed safely, and United said it was working to rebook customers in order to get them to their destination. 

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

