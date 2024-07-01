Cup Noodles introduces new s'mores instant ramen flavor in an ode to summer camping

The Dish: Robbie Felice at Pasta Ramen How chef Robbie Felice is combining Japanese and Italian cuisines for unique flavors 07:05

Forget chicken, beef and seafood - S'mores ramen has entered the picture.

Nissin Foods on Monday announced the new, limited-edition Cup Noodles flavor. The instant ramen was described as a "gooey, sweet noodle experience."

"Cup Noodles Campfire S'mores transports consumers to a new kind of campfire moment wherever they are by combining the unmistakable blend of decadent chocolate, marshmallow and graham cracker flavors with a smokey note for a truly unique s'mores experience," the company said in a news release.

A variety of sweet ingredients are listed in the ingredients online, including brown sugar, honey and molasses. There's also cocoa in the instant noodles.

The instructions to make them are the same as usual: add water, microwave for three minutes and let it stand for two minutes. Then they take a turn. The company suggests topping the s'mores ramen with graham cracker pieces or additional mini marshmallows.

Cup Noodles Campfire S'mores Nissin Foods

"Since its invention nearly 100 years ago, the beloved s'more has been adapted into a wide range of food flavors, recipes and now ramen," said Priscila Stanton, senior vice president of marketing at Nissin Foods USA. "As enthusiasts seek new ways to get their s'mores fix beyond the great outdoors, we couldn't resist joining the campfire fun by transforming the classic flavor into a bold, unexpected experience that will capture the hearts and palates of consumers nationwide."

The company also recently took a foray into the breakfast world with an everything bagel with cream cheese flavor. Last year, there was another breakfast flavor-inspired ramen, with the cup of noodles tasting like pancakes, maple syrup sausage and eggs. Unique flavors sometimes lead to surges of purchases; in January, a ranch-flavored Burt's Bees lip balm sold out.

The s'mores Cup Noodles treat is available online and at Walmart locations nationwide for $1.18.