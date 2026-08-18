Inmate killed in attack at California State Prison, Sacramento

An inmate died Tuesday after being attacked by another inmate at California State Prison, Sacramento, in Folsom, officials said.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said staff saw Julio Caesar Madrigal, 36, attacking Danny Aguilar, 47, at about 9:30 a.m.

Staff ordered inmates in the area to get down, but Madrigal did not comply. Custody staff then fired two less-lethal rounds at Madrigal to stop the attack, the CDCR said. Prison officials noted that an improvised weapon was recovered at the scene.

A physician in the prison's triage and treatment area pronounced Aguilar dead at about 10 a.m., the CDCR said.

No staff members were injured.

Madrigal has been placed in restricted housing while the investigation into Aguilar's death continues.

Facility C has been placed on modified program, and the Office of the Inspector General has been notified.

Aguilar had been incarcerated at California State Prison, Sacramento, also known as New Folsom Prison, since being transferred from Los Angeles County on Oct. 26, 2006. He was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Madrigal was transferred from Tulare County on June 9, 2022. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and was serving a second-strike sentence.