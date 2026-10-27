Two California State Prison, Sacramento inmates held in homicide of another inmate

Two men incarcerated at California State Prison, Sacramento have been accused in a fatal attack on a third inmate, prison officials said Tuesday.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a news release that the incident happened Monday at 6:43 p.m. in a housing unit of the prison. Prison guards observed the attack in the unit's upper tier, and after their verbal orders to "get down" were ignored, the guards fired less lethal 40mm rounds to stop the attack, CDCR said.

Staffers called 911 and began life-saving procedures on the inmate victim as he was taken to the prison's triage area, CDCR said. Medics arrived later and pronounced him dead. He was identified as 39-year-old Carlos Montenegro, who was serving six years for assault with a deadly weapon as a second-strike offense from Los Angeles County, CDCR said.

Carlos Montenegro California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Prison officials did not provided details on the circumstances of the attack but said two improvised weapons were found at the scene.

The two inmates being held in Montenegro's death were identified as Justin Castro, 47, and Luis Mendoza, 33. Castro was received from Los Angeles County in 2024, sentenced as a third striker to life in prison with the possibility of parole for attempted murder, burglary, robbery, kidnapping and carjacking, CDCR said. He received an enhancement for use of a firearm.

(L-R) Luis Mendoza, Justin Castro California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Mendoza was serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole out of Orange County for attempted murder, robbery, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and criminal gang activity, CDCR said. Enhancements to his sentence were added for use of a firearm and street gang acts in commission of a serious felony.

Both inmates were placed in restricted housing pending an investigation by the prison's investigative unit and the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office. The Office of the Inspector General has been notified.

California State Prison, Sacramento opened in 1986 next door to Folsom State Prison and is widely known as "New Folsom Prison." The CDCR says the prison houses more than 2,200 medium-, maximum- and high-security inmates.