Inmate hops razor wire fence to escape Calaveras County Jail

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CALAVERAS COUNTY — The search is on for an escaped inmate in Calaveras County.

The county Sheriff's Office said Larry McDonald was getting supervised taking out the trash Thursday night when he took off running, hopped over a razor wire fence and vanished.

The 41-year-old from San Andreas is serving time for possession of a dangerous weapon, disobeying a court order and possession of drug paraphernalia.

McDonald is 5-foot-10 with brown hair, hazel eyes and a tattoo on his neck. The sheriff's office said he's not clean-shaven.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.

The jail was put on lockdown while several crews began searching for McDonald. Investigators were contacting all known associates of him and searched previous locations he was tied to.

