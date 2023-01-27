Inmate dies while in custody at the San Joaquin County Sheltered Housing Unit

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY -- The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office has opened an investigation after an inmate died at the Sheltered Housing Unit Monday afternoon.

Authorities say they found the 46-year-old inmate unresponsive in his cell. The medical staff at the housing unit performed CPR before he was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. They also say he did not share his cell with anyone.

The man, who has not yet been identified, has been in custody since Jan. 20, 2023, on vandalism charges. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.