Infant among 3 pedestrians struck by car in south Sacramento

The pedestrians, including an infant, were hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in the south Sacramento area on Wednesday evening, officials said.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. at Center Parkway and Pomegranate Way in the Valley Hi-North Laguna neighborhood.

Along with the infant, another child and a woman were among the people hit by the vehicle, police said. All three were transported to an area hospital due to complaints of pain.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative, police said. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors.

The circumstances of the collision remain under investigation.