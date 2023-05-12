Ideas for Mother's Day that are more than just gifts

Finding the perfect gift for Mother's Day may be tough. You want to make sure you get her the ideal gift - something she wants yet thoughtful.

Here are some ideas that you can pamper your mom with, or even join her!

Mother's Day Train

Take pleasure in a train ride through the Yolo countryside aboard the River Fox Train's special Mother's Day Train. The ride takes two hours and each ticket includes a brunch charcuterie spread. Every adult ticket also includes two drink tokens, which can be redeemed onboard.

Mother's Day River Cruise

This one-hour cruise down the Sacramento River allows your mother to relax and enjoy the weather as she takes in the legendary history of the city and listens to fascinating stories - from John Sutter to the first days of the Gold Rush and the Pony Express.

Mother's Day Cruise

Spoiled Royal is offering not one, but two cruises to choose from this Mother's Day. There is Queen Brunch Cruise, which is designed for the more mature crowd, and then there is Turnt Lunch Cruise for the more active crowd.

More importantly, there are also massage chairs and skilled therapists to help mothers thoroughly relax and enjoy the day.

Community Arts Quilt Project

This special exhibit at the Sacramento History Museum sees a sewing of stories from Sacramento's women and girls. There will also be interactive story-telling, activities, and workshops, living history demonstrations of age-old crafts such as embroidery, and a photo booth.

You can even create your picture of a mom or an important woman in your life, which may end up being part of the next special quilt for Sacramento County's Commission on the Status of Women and Girls.

Free workouts at Kaia Fit Natomas

Kaia Fit Natomas is offering free workouts throughout the weekend, and you can bring your loved ones. This includes children, moms, and even girlfriends. All that matters is everyone can follow along with the classes.

Participants can sign up in the Kaia app or on their website.

Mother's Day Experience at Punch Bowl Social

Spend the day with the entire family and celebrate the day with games, live music, specialty dishes, and crafted cocktails.