Colfax man dies in I-80 crash near Auburn; big rig driver sought

Authorities are looking for a big rig driver after a detached tanker trailer caused a crash that killed a pickup driver on Interstate 80 late Tuesday night.

California Highway Patrol said, a little after 11 p.m., a Freightliner big rig was hauling a tank full of water when the driver lost control and crashed into the center divider along westbound I-80 near Placer Hills Road north of Auburn.

The tank trailer detached and crossed into the eastbound lanes, where a pickup truck crashed into it.

Scene of the crash late Tuesday night. CHP Auburn

Officers said the pickup driver died in the crash. The driver's name has not been released, but CHP identified him as a Colfax resident.

Exactly what led up to the big rig crash is unclear. CHP said the Freightliner driver fled the scene and has not yet been contacted. However, CHP noted that the owner of the trucking company is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone who may have seen the crash is urged to call CHP.