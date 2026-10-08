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Northbound I-5 through Stanislaus County slowed by 2 big-rig crashes

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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Two big-rig crashes are slowing traffic along northbound Interstate 5 through Stanislaus County Thursday morning.

One crash near Sperry Avenue involved two big rigs and has the right lane blocked, the California Highway Patrol said.

About seven miles north, a big rig overturned near Howard Road and is blocking the left lane.

It was not immediately clear what led up to either crash or whether anyone was injured.

CHP is warning northbound drivers to expect extended delays.

CHP's incident log showed the Howard Road crash initially blocked both northbound lanes overnight, underscoring how significant the backup has been.

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