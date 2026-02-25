Sacramento's I Street bridge project clears major financial hurdle, bids for construction open in 1 month

Adding to the Sacramento skyline is a $300 million project to replace one of the city's most prominent landmarks: the I Street bridge.

Plans to do so have been underway for more than a decade and have picked up steam over the past year, as CBS Sacramento has reported.

As of Friday, Feb. 20, a major financial hurdle was cleared following a vote by the Sacramento Transportation Authority to approve the project's financing framework for the I Street Bridge Replacement Project.

"So this is really just the first step in lining up project financing," said Philip Vulliet, project manager and an engineer with the Sacramento public works department.

Leaders say the project is fully funded, primarily through federal and state dollars.

But that money arrives incrementally, not right away.

"Essentially, we need a line of credit to cash flow, the construction costs, and STA has graciously stepped forward to be the lead in procuring that financing," Vulliet said.

As approved at the Feb 20 meeting, the city will look for a lender to secure $95 million that will be borrowed against Sacramento Measure A funds.

"Those Measure A, those sales tax measures that the viewers have voted on throughout the years, Measure A, is making a project like this possible," Vulliet said.

Now, Vulliet says the city is one month out from opening bids to construction companies for the bridge replacement project on March 25.

For the city of West Sacramento, they need a bid to be secured before they can move their financing plan forward.

"Sacramento is the lead agency in getting the bid out. Once those come in, we will know how much it would actually cost, and from there, see if there's any gap in funding that we need to work out," said West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero.

Guerrero calls this a once-in-a-generation investment connecting the Railyards in downtown Sacramento to West Sacramento.

"It is a transformational project for the city of West Sacramento," Guerrero said.

West Sacramento says its portion of the funding, more than 21 million dollars, is secured and waiting to be spent.

"It's invested already through our Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District funding source," said Guerrero.

Guerrero says it is a much-needed upgrade to replace the 115-year-old bridge with something safer. The new bridge will have wider lanes, bike lanes and a pedestrian zone.

"We need to do what we can to reduce gas emissions, and that bridge is going to achieve that goal. It's going to help to make sure that we're going to have a connection and we're going to have safer routes for bikes and pedestrians," Guerrero said.

And as for what happens to the existing I Street bridge, the landmark river crossing is here to stay.

"West Sacramento is taking the lead on that project, and we are going to maintain that upper-level deck for bike and pedestrian pathways," said Guerrero.

The construction start date depends on many factors, including how long the bid process takes.

Right now, they are projecting that construction could break ground as soon as late May 2026. It is expected to take four years to build the bridge, with construction projected to wrap up in the summer of 2030.