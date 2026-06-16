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All I-5 lanes back open near Stockton after being shut down by police activity

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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A stretch of Interstate 5 near Stockton was closed due to police activity Tuesday morning.

California Highway Patrol said both directions of the freeway were closed in San Joaquin County. Northbound traffic was being held at Mathews Road, while southbound I-5 was closed at French Camp Road.

Authorities have not released any other details about the situation.

Drivers were being urged to avoid I-5 in the area for the time being. 

All lanes were reopened just after 11 a.m.

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