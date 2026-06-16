All I-5 lanes back open near Stockton after being shut down by police activity

A stretch of Interstate 5 near Stockton was closed due to police activity Tuesday morning.

California Highway Patrol said both directions of the freeway were closed in San Joaquin County. Northbound traffic was being held at Mathews Road, while southbound I-5 was closed at French Camp Road.

Authorities have not released any other details about the situation.

🚨Traffic Alert 🚨



I-5 northbound closed at Mathews Road and I-5 southbound closed at French Camp Road. Roadway is shut down for police activity use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/ejGNtDSNxl — CHP Stockton (@CHP_Stockton) June 16, 2026

Drivers were being urged to avoid I-5 in the area for the time being.

All lanes were reopened just after 11 a.m.