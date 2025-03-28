Watch CBS News
Sacramento Highway 50 to 99 connector set for 55-hour closure starting Friday night

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Highway 50 to 99 connector in Sacramento set for 55-hour closure
Highway 50 to 99 connector in Sacramento set for 55-hour closure 00:31

SACRAMENTO – Caltrans is warning drivers about a major Sacramento freeway connector closure starting this weekend.

The westbound Highway 50 to southbound Highway 99 connector will be closed starting Friday at 10 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m.

Crews will be doing striping and pavement work, Caltrans says.

55hr-closure-50-to-99.jpg
The closure. Caltrans

Drivers are being urged to use southbound Interstate 5 as a detour.

Caltrans is also warning that more 55-hour closures will be coming at some point along the connector. 

Cecilio Padilla

