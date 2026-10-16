Husband arrested after burned remains of missing Sacramento woman found

A Sacramento man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after investigators identified burned human remains found in El Dorado County as those of his missing wife, officials said Friday.

Gurinder Gill was arrested Wednesday following an investigation into the disappearance and death of Jasmine Gill, who was last seen at her Sacramento residence on Sept. 30, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

Booking photo of Gurinder Gill Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

Jasmine's cousin reported her missing on Oct. 4.

Gurinder initially told detectives that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents had taken his wife into custody while she was outside their home checking the mail. Investigators contacted ICE, which confirmed that no enforcement activity had occurred at the home, authorities said.

Detectives later identified inconsistencies in Gurinder's statements about his wife's disappearance and learned the couple was involved in an ongoing divorce and child custody dispute, investigators said.

Law enforcement officials in El Dorado County first discovered burned human remains on Oct. 1 and later identified Jasmine as the deceased.

Upon arresting Gurinder, the sheriff's office said investigators also searched two residences tied to him.

Gurinder remains held at the Sacramento County Main Jail and is ineligible for bail.