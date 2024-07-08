Hurricane Beryl snarls travel in U.S. as airlines cancel more than 1,300 flights

Hurricane Beryl impacts travel Hurricane Beryl impacts travelers returning from holiday weekend 02:33

More than 1,300 U.S. flights were canceled early Monday as airlines grapple with the impact of Hurricane Beryl making landfall in Texas.

Another roughly 700 flights were delayed, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Most of the affected flights are those originating in or flying to Texas airports, including Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport and William P. Hobby Airport, also in Houston.

United Airlines had the greatest number of canceled flights on Monday morning, with 405 cancellations, followed by Southwest with 268, FlightAware's data shows.

Beryl made landfall as a Category 1 storm, with winds of 80 mph. Forecasters expected rain of up to 12 inches.

In a statement to CBS News, United said it is largely suspending flight out of Houston on Monday, but will waive change fees and fare differences for passengers who want to reschedule their trips. Likewise, American Airlines told CBS News that it is suspending operations at the Houston airports on Monday until about 3 p.m. Eastern Time.

"We'll evaluate conditions tomorrow to determine if it's safe to resume operations in the afternoon/evening," American said in a statement, adding that customers can also rebook their tickets without change fees. The carrier said it doesn't plan to change its Texas flight schedules in Austin, Brownsville, Harlingen or McAllen due to the storm.

Southwest Airlines said in a statement that it has canceled flights at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, William P. Hobby Airport and Corpus Christi International Airport through noon on Monday. The carrier added that it expects schedule changes through Monday afternoon and urged customers to check their flight status for any disruptions.

—With reporting by CBS News' Kris Van Cleave.