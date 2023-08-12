Hungry skunks are getting stuck in Sacramento trash bins. What's being done to help?

More skunks are getting stuck in Sacramento trash bins. What’s being done to help?

SACRAMENTO – Imagine you're a hungry skunk, looking for a snack

What's inside Sacramento city trash receptacles is very enticing – but once they get in, they can't get out.

And it can be deadly in the heat.

"Chances are, folks are not going to want to rescue a skunk by themselves because of the chances of getting sprayed. They don't know who to call," said volunteer Allyson Seconds.

Volunteers with wildlife rescue organizations say they have received 14 rescue calls at Granite Regional Park off Power Inn Road in Sacramento. They showed us how they have to cover the trash receptacle with a wet towel, lay it on its side, then remove the skunk if it's indeed alive.

It's a problem that plays out again and again, but you can't tell a skunk what to do. And they often return after a day of picnicking in the park.

Everyone wants harmony with mother nature. That's why wildlife groups are suggesting a change in design to a new kind of trash can.

"For instance, at Sutter's Landing Park, the different design is bars instead of a grate so they can't get up there as easily," Seconds said.

So why hasn't the City of Sacramento made the change?

"Due to funding constraints, we are not able to convert all existing trash cans over to that style at this time. Our staff removes trash daily from our parks and if it is discovered that a skunk or other animal were to be trapped within the can, staff would work to safely release that animal back into the wild," stated Gabby Miller with the city.

Staff spraying the area and looking for skunks inside bins seems to be the solution for now.

If you see a skunk in a bin, authorities are asking people to call Gold Country Wildlife Rescue or the Wildlife Care Association.