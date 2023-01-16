Human skeleton discovered in building on UC Berkeley campus

A human skeleton was discovered Tuesday in an unused building on a University of California, Berkeley, campus, officials said.

It's unclear how many years the remains were in the shuttered building on the Clark Kerr Campus, which is a residential hall complex and event space that's about a mile from the main campus, the university's police department said in a statement.

There are no outstanding cases of missing persons from the Berkeley campus community, the statement said. The building "has not been occupied for many years."

The Alameda County coroner will determine the cause of death.

An unidentified who was working in the area told KTVU that he saw a lot of police activity when the remains were discovered.

"There was a construction site. They were like demo-ing everything out of this building and all of a sudden just stopped," he told the station. "The next day we saw the coroner come. A lot of police activity. It surprised me that much."

Cal's Clark Kerr Campus, seen in Berkeley, Calif., on Wednesday, May 28, 2008. Paul Chinn/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

According to the school's website, the Clark Kerr Campus is a "mini-neighborhood with Spanish mission-style architecture, tree-lined courtyards and access to nature and hiking trails."

The university is about 10 miles from downtown San Francisco.