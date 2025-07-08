Watch CBS News
Human remains found along California river found in search for missing New York woman

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
/ CBS Sacramento

Human remains were found during a search for a missing New York woman along the South Yuba River in Northern California, authorities said Tuesday.

Nevada County's Sheriff's Office said a search and rescue volunteer was using a drone to search for missing Rebecca Heinowitz, 50, when the remains were spotted along a rocky shore about 1.5 miles downstream from Jones Bar in Nevada City.

south yuba river crew finds human remains
Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Because of the condition of the remains, the sheriff's office said a positive identification won't be possible for several weeks.

Heinowitz has been missing since May 24, 2025, last seen struggling in the Yuba River, upstream from Jones Bar and the Highway 49 bridge.

A deputy sheriff and a member of the Nevada Consolidated Fire District's helicopter rescue team flew in to recover the remains during the early afternoon on Tuesday.  

