Hozier adds new dates, including September stop in Sacramento, to "Unreal Unearth" tour

SACRAMENTO – Singer Hozier has added several dates to his "The Unreal Unearth Tour," and Sacramento is on the list.

Widely known for his mega-hit "Take Me to Church," the Irish musician released a new album last year titled "Unreal Unearth" to critical acclaim.

Hozier announced a new tour in support of the album – and dates have already been selling out.

A new slate of tour dates were announced by Hozier on Monday, including a stop at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Sept. 9. Mountain View and a third show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles were also announced.

All other previously announced Hozier shows in California, in San Diego and two dates in LA, have already sold out.

The tour kicks off Feb. 20 in Mexico City.

Allison Russell is listed as a special guest for Hozier's Sacramento stop.

Tickets for the Sacramento date and all other newly announced stops will go on sale Friday, Feb. 2 at 12 p.m. local time.