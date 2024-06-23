Watch CBS News
Local News

House, vehicle burn in blaze sparked in Modesto alley

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

Crews knock down brush fire in Modesto alley
Crews knock down brush fire in Modesto alley 00:19

MODESTO – Firefighters were able to limit the damage of a vegetation fire to one house after the blaze broke out in an alley in Modesto and threatened two other homes. 

The fire broke out around 2:25 p.m. and was quickly upgraded to a working fire about five minutes later.

When the Modesto Fire Department arrived at the fire in the alley between Imperial Avenue and Glenn Avenue, crews found the fire had moved to a fence and into three backyards and one house. 

The properties involved in the fire were along the 1200 block of Imperial Avenue. 

The fire was then upgraded to a working structure fire and a second alarm response was requested due to the heat and potential of three homes catching fire. 

imperial-ave-fire-3-modesto-fd.jpg
Modesto Fire Department

Crews were able to knock down the fire, limiting the damage to one home, the backyards, one vehicle and the fence. 

Animal control responded to the fire to assist a dog that was injured. No firefighters were injured. 

What sparked the fire is under investigation.  

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

First published on June 23, 2024 / 4:11 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.