House, vehicle burn in blaze sparked in Modesto alley

MODESTO – Firefighters were able to limit the damage of a vegetation fire to one house after the blaze broke out in an alley in Modesto and threatened two other homes.

The fire broke out around 2:25 p.m. and was quickly upgraded to a working fire about five minutes later.

When the Modesto Fire Department arrived at the fire in the alley between Imperial Avenue and Glenn Avenue, crews found the fire had moved to a fence and into three backyards and one house.

The properties involved in the fire were along the 1200 block of Imperial Avenue.

The fire was then upgraded to a working structure fire and a second alarm response was requested due to the heat and potential of three homes catching fire.

Modesto Fire Department

Crews were able to knock down the fire, limiting the damage to one home, the backyards, one vehicle and the fence.

Animal control responded to the fire to assist a dog that was injured. No firefighters were injured.

What sparked the fire is under investigation.