Hostage situation at Tracy motel lobby ends with suspect arrested

TRACY – Authorities say a suspect who took hostages at a Tracy motel lobby allegedly tried to shoot two people in the head.

The incident unfolded a little before 3 p.m. Monday. Tracy police say they got several 911 calls about a man – later identified as 67-year-old Tracy resident Charles Miller – armed with a pistol reportedly threatening people in front of a North Tracy Boulevard motel.

Miller allegedly forced another man and other people into the motel lobby at gunpoint, police say; there were also already two people inside the lobby.

A BearCat, a specialized armored vehicle, was deployed by police and the hostages were able to get away from the lobby to safety. Police say Miller soon surrendered as well.

Investigators allege that Miller tried to shoot two different people in the head during the incident, but was not successful. It's unclear Miller actually fired a weapon, but two guns were recovered by police at the scene.

Miller is now facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, kidnapping, criminal threats, brandishing a weapon in a public place, and other crimes.