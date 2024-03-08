Horrific Oakland crash involving AC Transit bus injures 16, including 2 critically

OAKLAND -- An AC Transit Tempo bus was struck head-on by a car that veered into its path after colliding with another vehicle in Oakland Friday afternoon, injuring 16 people, a transit spokesman said.

The rapid transit bus was northbound on International Boulevard at 54th Avenue when the collision occurred, transit spokesman Robert Lyles said.

Oakland AC Transit bus crash KPIX

Twelve people were on the bus including the driver, he said. The extent of their injuries wasn't immediately known but everyone appeared to be upright and conscious before being taken for medical examination and possible treatment, he said.

The drivers of a Chrysler 300 sedan and a Toyota Prius were injured and in critical condition late Friday.

The Chrysler was southbound on International Boulevard at an unknown speed when it collided with the Toyota as it attempted to turn left onto 54th Avenue, Lyles said.

The out-of-control Chrysler crossed a raised center median and into the dedicated bus lane, where it collided with the bus, he said.

The AC Transit route, known as Line 1T, has dedicated lanes and center-boarding stations along much of its corridor between Oakland and San Leandro.

KPIX correspondent Andrea Nakano contributed to this report