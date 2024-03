Oakland crash involving AC Transit bus injures 16 An AC Transit Tempo bus was struck head-on by a car that veered into its path after colliding with another vehicle in Oakland Friday afternoon. Andrea Nakano reports. (3-8-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv