Sacramento homicide detectives investigate after woman found dead in Northgate

SACRAMENTO — Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead in a home in the Northgate area of Sacramento, authorities said Monday.

The Sacramento Police Department said it received a call just before 10 a.m. requesting medical aid at a home along Northstead Drive.

A woman was found with a single gunshot wound and was declared dead at the scene. Her name has not yet been released.

No arrests have been made and no details were released on a suspect or suspects.

The Sacramento Police Department asks that anyone with information relevant to the investigation come forward.