Homicide detectives investigate after person found dead in Stockton

STOCKTON — A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found dead in Stockton on Sunday.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Officer said at around 3:45 p.m. that investigators were at the 400 block of North Anteros Avenue. Dispatchers had received a call regarding a person who was down in the area.

The person was already dead when law enforcement officials arrived. They have not yet been identified.

Investigators did not say how the person had died but said it was being investigated as a homicide.

No arrests were announced and it is unclear if a suspect has been identified.