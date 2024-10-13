Why Lake Tahoe's Homewood Resort will remain closed for the 2024-2025 season

LAKE TAHOE – One of Lake Tahoe's ski resorts will be keeping its slopes closed for the 2024-2025 season.

Homewood Mountain Resort, a privately owned resort on the west shore, will not open this season, saying it's facing financial challenges caused by delays in approvals for infrastructure improvements.

The resort submitted revisions to its 2011 master plan in May but the delays and no clear path forward have caused the resort's financial partner to pull back funding.

Part of the proposed revisions is to move the gondola terminal to a new position, saying they want to make it more skier-friendly. The resort also proposed reducing the massing of buildings and residential density and opening the view corridors to the mountain and lake.

So now the resort says it's still waiting on approval for the changes.

"We are committed to the vision we share with the community for an enhanced, sustainable skier experience at Homewood Mountain Resort that will be available for locals and visitors alike for years to come," Homewood said in a news release.

Homewood said the proposals don't change the master plan, which aims to restore the resort.

As for the employees at the resort, Homewood said it's working to support each one of them so that they have an alternative job and can stay with the resort through the process.

"We understand the deep disappointment this announcement will cause. It goes without saying that this decision was not made lightly," Homewood said.