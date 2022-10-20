Homeless encampments can't be within 500 feet of a school, says new ordinance

Schools added to the list of places homeless camps have to be 500 feet away from

SACRAMENTO -- Homeless encampments have been banned from being no closer than 500 feet from schools, now added to Sacramento's critical infrastructure ordinance, including locations like daycares, hospitals, colleges, levees, and communication infrastructure.

The move comes one month after Sacramento Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby announced the resolution to add schools to the list. She said in September, her office receives daily calls from concerned families about student safety due to encampments that are near schools.

In September, a man who was believed to be homeless was arrested for making sexual gestures toward students near Sutter Middle School and banging on the window of cars nearby.

In the same week, an educator at Growth Public Schools in Rancho Cordova told CBS13 he regularly cleans drug paraphernalia and human feces up around the elementary campus.

Known as "Mr. G" affectionately by his students, the teacher said he was inspired to contact Sacramento city and county elected officials for some answers about a homeless encampment immediately next to the school. He said because of the school's location, he feels as though they don't "fit" with city or county support strictly.

When he learned the Sacramento City Council passed a resolution to add schools to the list of places where encampments are banned within 500 feet, he said he was encouraged.

"it shows me that if you do raise your voice, you will be heard," said Mr. G.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for the Sacramento City Unified School District said they work every day on security to ensure students are safe as they walk to and from campus.