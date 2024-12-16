Watch CBS News
Victorian home on U Street in Sacramento catches fire

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Fire rips through Sacramento home late Sunday night
Fire rips through Sacramento home late Sunday night 00:45

SACRAMENTO – A home on the Grid in Sacramento went up in flames late Sunday night.

The scene was on U Street, between 15th and 16th streets at a Victorian building that Sacramento Fire officials say was supposed to be vacant. 

Sacramento Fire crews responded just before 10 a.m. and found flames shooting from the building. Crews went to work quickly to prevent the fire from spreading to other homes in the area.

Neighbors say the house was abandoned, but Sacramento Fire officials noted that there were signs of human activity inside. 

It's unclear if there were any injuries. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

