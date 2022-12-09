Holiday SLAMtacular event aimed at bringing Christmas joy to fostered, underprivileged Sacramento youth

SACRAMENTO — A local woman is giving the gift of Christmas to foster youth in the Sacramento area.

She knows firsthand what it's like to grow up in the foster care system, and now, she's helping families in need experience the magic of the holidays with this weekend's Holiday SLAMtacular.

For many, the holiday season is a time of joy, holiday parties, The Nutcracker and gifts under the tree. But for others, who are less fortunate, Christmas time isn't so magical.

"Not having family or not having core memories to see those holiday shows or even being able to experience what a holiday party was like with family," said La'Cedra Inman, the founder of the Showcase of Local Arts and Movement, or SLAM.

Inman was an orphan raised by the California foster care system. She grew up in an underprivileged home in Sacramento where those holiday milestones just weren't a financial possibility.

Now, she wants to make it a reality for others.

"I vowed that once I got older if I had the ability to do so, I'd make a difference for the next generation of foster kids in need," she said.

Her organization, Slam, is hosting a Holiday SLAMtacular, a party where these kids can experience the holiday magic. Inman said foster youth and underprivileged children will be fed, given gifts and showered with love — something she hopes will make a difference.

"Throwing them a holiday party and giving them the core memory that they need that, I feel they need that, could change the whole trajectory of their future," Inman said.

The event is this Saturday at 6 p.m. at the CLARA Auditorium. Organizers are still looking for volunteers to help out at the event. You can find more information about on how to help out or attend online at the SLAM events website.