Holiday cheer kicks off at River Fox Train in West Sacramento

The day after Thanksgiving is when the holiday season really gets rolling, including aboard the River Fox Train in West Sacramento. Their annual Christmas-themed rides are officially in motion.

Just Friday alone, organizers say they've served more than 200 gallons of hot cocoa.

"I love it. This is really great for the kids and the adults. A little hazelnut in your hot chocolate," said Lisa Alexander, who is new to Sacramento.

"The kids love it, and then we do caroling in the cars with all the guests," said River Fox Train manager Anthony Vandervort. "And we do Santa, a surprise Santa and Mrs. Claus experience."

We asked Santa what his favorite part of spreading holiday cheer is.

"Take a look around, this is the favorite part. Bringing happiness to all these kids, all these families," said Santa Claus.

"It grows substantially every year. We have 300 people per train, five times a day," said Vandervort.

Vandervort said there are 50,000 lights on this year's train, with a winter wonderland town waiting for you when you deboard.

"It's perfect for the kids, it's great for the area. We're happy that it's close," said Terreania Green.

Some families are even creating new holiday traditions.

"Absolutely, right after Thanksgiving, this will be our new thing," said Green.

River Fox Train says there are still openings from now through December 28.